KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 784,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,422,752. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

