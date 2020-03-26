KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

