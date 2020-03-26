KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $9.84 on Thursday, reaching $214.71. 11,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

