KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,765,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The stock has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

