KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,565 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of VZ traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,756,774. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

