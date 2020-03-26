KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after buying an additional 280,817 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $33.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,919.05. 2,161,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,967.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,843.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.