KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of O traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

