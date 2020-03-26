KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.37. 3,717,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,317. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $156.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

