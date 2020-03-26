KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,576 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.08. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,340. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

