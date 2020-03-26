KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,325. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

