KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43,275 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

VDE traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

