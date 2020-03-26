KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

