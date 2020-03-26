Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keller Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Shares of KLR traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 490 ($6.45). 61,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 728.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.14. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82).

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keller Group will post 10625.8590163 EPS for the current year.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

