Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

KEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. 3,648,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The company has a market cap of $156.80 million and a PE ratio of 29.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.