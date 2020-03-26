Kenneth Dillon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OXY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 70,195,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,667,330. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $383,356,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.