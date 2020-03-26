Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €53.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.10 ($78.02).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.30 ($55.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,612,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.