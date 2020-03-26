Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €107.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.60 ($119.30).

Shares of CWC traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €88.50 ($102.91). 13,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a one year low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a one year high of €111.80 ($130.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of €97.25 and a 200 day moving average of €94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

