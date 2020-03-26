Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €60.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.32 ($124.79).

Shares of CON stock traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €67.65 ($78.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.23. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

