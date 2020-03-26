Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €4.00 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEZ. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.05 ($7.03).

DEZ stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €3.46 ($4.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of $403.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.09.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

