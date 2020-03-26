Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €3.00 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €3.00 ($3.49) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €4.63 ($5.39).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.34 ($5.05). 316,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.70 and a 200 day moving average of €6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a 52-week high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a market cap of $286.70 million and a PE ratio of -60.28.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.