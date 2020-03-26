Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €68.50 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.69 ($70.57).

Shares of G24 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €52.35 ($60.87). 226,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.36.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

