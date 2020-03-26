Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €60.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($59.30).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

