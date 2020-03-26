Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

