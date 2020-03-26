Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 27th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.42. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

