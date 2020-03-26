KeyCorp Cuts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $38.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,852. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

