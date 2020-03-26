KeyCorp Cuts Team (NYSE:TISI) Price Target to $9.00

Team (NYSE:TISI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TISI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,109. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Team has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Team will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $95,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,786.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Team by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Team by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

