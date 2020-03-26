KeyCorp Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $71.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.61% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 9,258,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

