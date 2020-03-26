KeyCorp Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $118.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.87.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. 2,893,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

