KeyCorp Trims Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Target Price to $35.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 2,159,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.