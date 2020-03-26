KeyCorp Trims Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Target Price to $85.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on J. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 777,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

