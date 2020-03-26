KeyCorp Trims OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Target Price to $14.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of OCFT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,646,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,628,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,156,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

