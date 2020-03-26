Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.70. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.