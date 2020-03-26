Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,875 ($24.66). Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

KWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.50 ($20.70).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 85 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,440 ($18.94). The stock had a trading volume of 383,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,507.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,374.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million and a PE ratio of 69.23.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.