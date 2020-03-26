Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kilroy Realty worth $34,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

