Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas bought 39,390 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRP traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,279. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.79.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.