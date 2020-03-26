Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 972,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

