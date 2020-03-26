Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,029,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,886,912 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 4.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.41% of Kinder Morgan worth $678,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 25,315,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124,229. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

