Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 265.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 752,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

