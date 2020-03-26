Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIN stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.35. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

