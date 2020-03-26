Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,775 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 75.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 86,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

