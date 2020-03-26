KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

NYSE KKR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

