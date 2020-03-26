KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

KREF traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,669,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a current ratio of 499.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

