Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 129,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,247. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

