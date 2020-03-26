Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

SKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.05 ($45.41).

ETR:SKB traded down €1.23 ($1.43) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €18.30 ($21.28). The company had a trading volume of 35,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 1-year high of €44.38 ($51.60). The firm has a market cap of $298.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

