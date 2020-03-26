Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 7,977,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.