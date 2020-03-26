Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $46.09 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005736 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, BarterDEX and Crex24. Komodo has a total market cap of $46.09 million and $1.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00478084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00112187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00083139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,958,138 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

