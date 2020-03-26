Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.77 ($54.38).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.