Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.77 ($54.38).

PHIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

