Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of KR opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,740 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

