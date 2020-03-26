Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

NYSE:KR traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 18,194,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,628,000 after purchasing an additional 524,097 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

